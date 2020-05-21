Baker City
April 17, 1989 — May 19, 2020
James Edward Hennings, 31, of Baker City, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Baker City. He was born April 17, 1989, in Hermiston. A celebration of life will be held at a later date after COVID-19 mandates have been lifted. Grays West & Co. Pioneer Chapel of Baker City is handling arrangements. Leave stories and tributes at www.grayswestco.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is handling a private family burial at the Hermiston Cemetery. Share memories and sign the guest book at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
