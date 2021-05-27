Silverton
July 23, 1963 — May 22, 2021
James ‘Jamie’ Lewis Kincaid, 57, of Silverton died Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Portland. He was born July 23, 1963, in Pendleton. A celebration of life is still to be determined. Arrangements are with Crown Memorial Center-Salem, Oregon. To leave online condolences for the family, visit www.crowncremationburial.com.
