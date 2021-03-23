Umatilla
July 10, 1944 - March 19, 2021
James Patrick “Pat” Meagher Sr., 76, died surrounded by his family Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home in Umatilla. He was born July 10, 1944, in Portland. At his request there will be no service. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Please share memories of Pat with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
