Umatilla
July 25, 1974 - June 17, 2019
Janice Mary Arsenault, 44, of Umatilla died Monday, June 17, 2019, as the result of a boating accident in Hermiston. She was born July 25, 1974, on Prince Edward Island, Canada. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Hermiston High School Commons. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories of Janice with her family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.