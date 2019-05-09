Irrigon
June 4, 1950 — May 5, 2019
Jean Musselman, 68, of Irrigon, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Kennewick, Wash. She was born June 4, 1950, in Snowville, Utah. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 500 Wilson Road S.W., Boardman. Burial will follow in Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
