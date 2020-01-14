Hermiston
May 13, 1978 — Jan. 11, 2020
Jeremy G. Sallee, 41, of Hermiston, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home. He was born May 13, 1978, in Portland. A graveside funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. A celebration of life service will follow at noon at the Oregon National Guard Armory, 900 S.E. Columbia Drive, Hermiston. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Heartbroken. No Words really. Lots of memories with you Jeremy, since the second grade. Riding horses, catching bullfrogs, playing football. Having to call your mom when you broke your arm on Sergios's belt buckle. Lots of things we could have gotten in trouble for that we wont even mention on here. Gonna miss you, man. You were a model of what friend's and people should be. Much love, and condolences to Rhonda, Jolene, and Jacob.
