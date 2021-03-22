Hermiston
Feb. 12, 1936 - March 21, 2021
Jerome Omer “Jerry” Sobotta, 85, died Monday, March 21, 2021, surrounded by his family in his Hermiston home. He was born Feb. 12, 1936, to George Sobotta and Ann Grieser Sobotta in Arcadia, Wisconsin. Because of the limitation on gatherings due to the pandemic, a family mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Boardman, with burial to follow at the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Please share memories of Jerry with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
