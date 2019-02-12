Pendleton
March 20, 1988 - Feb. 7, 2019
Pendleton resident Jesse Lynn Baxter, 30, formerly of Halfway and Baker City, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. She was born March 20, 1988. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Harvest Christian Church in Baker City. A potluck reception will follow at the church. Arrangements are with Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Share online condolences at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
