Gresham
Oct. 8, 1945 — July 22, 2021
Former Pendleton resident Jim Rackley, 75, of Gresham, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Gresham. He was born Oct. 8, 1945. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge. Bateman Carroll Funeral Home, Gresham, is assisting the family.
