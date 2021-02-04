Milton-Freewater
July 28, 1922 — Feb. 3, 2021
Former Boise, Idaho, resident John Earl English, 98, of Milton-Freewater, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at his home. He was born July 28, 1922. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in charge of arrangements.
