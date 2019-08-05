Pilot Rock
Feb. 9, 1952 — July 31, 2019
Jojuan Lyn Cedergreen, 67, of Pilot Rock died Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was born Feb. 9, 1952. A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Interment will follow at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook for family at www.burnsmortuary.com.
