Portland
Feb. 21, 1933 — Feb. 7, 2020
Former Pendleton resident Josephine McDaid, 86, of Portland, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. She was born Feb. 21, 1933. Recitation of the rosary will be held Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pendleton. Interment will follow at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in care of arrangements.
