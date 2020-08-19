Junction City
April 6, 1922 — Aug. 9, 2020
Longtime Heppner resident Joyce I. Grasser, 98, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Junction City. She was born April 6, 1922, in Priest River, Idaho. A graveside memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements.
