Pendleton
April 16, 1927 - June 13, 2019
Juanita Bradshaw, 92, of Pendleton, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at a local care facility. She was born April 16, 1927, in Leflore, Oklahoma. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pendleton. Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
