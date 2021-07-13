Pendleton
Aug. 4, 1967 — July 8, 2021
Julia A. Thompson, 53, of Pendleton, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 4, 1967, in Pendleton. Dressing service will be held Tuesday, July 13, at 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, Pendleton. A non-denominational Christian service at 6 p.m. at the Agency Longhouse will be followed by Washat service at 7 p.m. Final Seven will be held Wednesday, July 14, at 7 a.m. at the longhouse, followed by burial at Agency Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
