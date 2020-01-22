Pendleton
May 14, 1942 — Nov. 2, 2019
Karen Jane Bryson, 77, of Pendleton, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Pendleton. She was born May 14, 1942. A local celebration of life service will be held in the summer of 2020, time and date to be announced. A complete obituary will be published later. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in charge of arrangements.
