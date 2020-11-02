Hermiston
July 14, 1965 — Oct. 27, 2020
Karen Lynn Smith, 55, of Hermiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Hermiston. She was born July 14, 1965, In Salem. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.