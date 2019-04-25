Hermiston
Jan. 7, 1959 — April 24, 2019
Kathryn M. Swancutt, 60, of Hermiston, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at her home. She was born Jan. 7, 1959, in Eugene. A joint celebration of life service for Kathryn and Estelle Wharton will be held Wednesday, May 1 at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel in Hermiston. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
