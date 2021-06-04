Condon
Nov. 5, 1936 — June 2, 2021
Lawrence K. Snyder, 84, of Condon, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Bend. He was born Nov. 5, 1936. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m at the Condon Elks Lodge, with concluding service and burial to follow at the Condon Cemetery. Sweeney Mortuary of Condon is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.