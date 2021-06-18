Spokane
Oct. 14, 1955 — June 14, 2021
Longtime Pendleton resident Leland Regynald "Reggie" Quinn, 65, of Spokane, died Monday, June 14 2021, in Spokane. He was born Oct. 14, 1955, in Walla Walla. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 24, at 3 p.m. at the Pendleton Seventh-day Adventist Church. Ball and Dodd Funeral Home of Spokane and the Neptune Society are assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.