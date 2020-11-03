Pendleton
Oct. 29, 2020
Leo John Williamson, 92, of Pendleton, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, and Thursday, Nov. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. at Gray's West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City. A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 6, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Haines Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.grayswestco.com.
