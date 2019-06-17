Hermiston
June 17, 1927 - June 13, 2019
Leo Thaut, 91, of Hermiston died Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Hermiston. He was born June 17, 1927, in Union Gap, Washington. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.