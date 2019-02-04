Milton-Freewater
Dec. 24, 1942 — Jan. 28, 2019
Leona Josephine Brown, 76, of Milton-Freewater, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Milton-Freewater. She was born Dec. 24, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois. Viewing will be held Thursday, Feb. 7 from 1-5 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater. A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 8 at noon at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Leave an online concolence at www.munsellerhodes.com
