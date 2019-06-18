Hermiston
Aug. 31, 1922 - June 11, 2019
Leslie Thomas “Tom” Harper longtime Hermiston resident, was born on August 31, 1922 in Emporia, Kansas. He died on June 11, 2019 in Hermiston, Oregon. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.