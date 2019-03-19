Spokane
July 10, 1981 — March 17, 2019
Liana Delsie Spino, 37, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at a Spokane hospital. She was born July 10, 1981. Dressing service will be held Wednesday, March 20 at 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary in Pendleton. Washat Service will follow at 7 p.m. at Agency Longhouse in Mission. Final Seven will be held Thursday, March 21 at 6 a.m. at Agency Longhouse, followed by burial at Tutuilla Cemetery in Mission. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
