Hermiston
June 29, 1945 — June 14, 2021
Linda A. Owens, 75, of Hermiston, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home. She was born June 29, 1945, in Walla Walla. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 21, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
