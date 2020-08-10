Walla Walla, Washington
Oct. 10, 1921 — Aug. 9, 2020
Former Milton-Freewater resident Llewellyn “Lew” Renville, 98, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Walla Walla, Washington. He was born Oct. 10, 1921. Arrangements are pending with Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater.
