La Grande
March 30, 1927 - March 7, 2020
Lois Henderson, 92, of La Grande died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at home with family at her side. She was born March 30, 1927, in La Grande. A traditional graveside service will be held Friday, March 13 at 1 p.m. at the Summerville Cemetery in Summerville, Oregon. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the Imbler Christian Church, 440 Ruckman Ave., Imbler. Condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
