Hermiston
June 30, 1954 — March 13, 2020
Lorraine Morris 65, of Hermiston, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at her home. She was born June 30, 1954, in Pendleton. Due to recent circumstances, a small celebration of life will be held to share photos, stories and good times; contact the family for specific details. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
