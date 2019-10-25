Bend
Feb. 6, 1930 — Oct. 21, 2019
Longtime Morrow County resident Louis A. Carlson, 89, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Bend. He was born Feb. 6, 1930, in Ione. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Ione Legion Hall. A private family graveside service will be held at the Valby Cemetery near Ione. Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements.
