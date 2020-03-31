Pendleton
April 28, 1948 — March 30, 2020
Louise Ann Rice, 71, of Pendleton, died Monday, March 30, 2020, in Hermiston. She was born April 28, 1948, in Enterprise. Graveside services will be held Friday, April 3 at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.