Fossil
Nov. 15, 1922 - Sept. 30, 2019
Madeline G. Walter, 96, of Fossil died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Haven House Retirement Center in Fossil. She was born on Nov. 15, 1922, near Halfway, Oregon. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are with Sweeney Mortuary of Condon.
