Hermiston
June 10, 1967 — March 24, 2019
Marcelo Manuel Estrada Jr., 51, of Hermiston, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his home. He was born June 10, 1967, in Los Angeles, California. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Assembly of God, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
