Portland
May 8, 1950 — March 9, 2020
Former Hermiston resident Margret Karen Hodgert, 69, of Portland, died Monday, March 9, 2020, in Portland. She was born May 8, 1950, in Hermiston. A celebration of her life and urn placement will be held Saturday, July 11 at Echo Memorial Cemetery. A reception will follow at Snow Road Winery in Echo. Springer and Son Aloha Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
