Boardman
Oct. 10, 1925 — June 3, 2021
Maria Francisca De La Cruz, 95, of Boardman, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her home. She was born Oct. 10, 1925, in El Jazmin, Jalisco, Mexico. Recitation of the rosary will be held Tuesday, June 8, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, Boardman. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
