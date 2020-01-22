Hermiston
Nov. 27, 1945 — Jan. 21, 2020
Longtime Stanfield and Hermiston resident Maria Ramirez Orozco, 74, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Hermiston. She was born Nov. 27, 1945, in Guadalajara, Mexico. Recitation of the rosary will be held Friday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermistonn is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
