Irrigon

December 11, 1956

Marie D. A. Marick, 63, of Irrigon died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Richland, Washington. She was born Dec. 11, 1956, in Hermiston. A fundraiser/memorial will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Irrigon Moose Lodge, 220 Third St. N.E., Irrigon. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories of Marie with her family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.

Service information

Mar 28
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 28, 2020
2:00PM
Irrigon Moose Lodge
220 3rd St. NE
Irrigon, OR 97844
