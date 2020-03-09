Irrigon
December 11, 1956
Marie D. A. Marick, 63, of Irrigon died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Richland, Washington. She was born Dec. 11, 1956, in Hermiston. A fundraiser/memorial will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Irrigon Moose Lodge, 220 Third St. N.E., Irrigon. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories of Marie with her family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
