Elk Grove, California
May 13, 2021
Former Hermiston resident Marilyn Mayes, 84, of Elk Grove, California, died Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was born in 1936 in Pendleton. Graveside services were held on May 25 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.