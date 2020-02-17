Umatilla
April 13, 1966 — Feb. 12, 2020
Mark James Cliff, 53, of Umatilla, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Hermiston. He was born April 13, 1966, in Portland. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15 Grant St., Umatilla. Burial will follow at the Sunset Hills Cemetery in Umatilla. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
