Hermiston
March 14, 1934 — Jan. 1, 2020
Martha A. Miller, 85, of Hermiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Hermiston. She was born March 14, 1934, in Sandford, Texas. A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Interment will follow at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook for family at www.burnsmortuary.com.
