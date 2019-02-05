Pilot Rock
May 22, 1950 — Feb. 4, 2019
Mary Cheryl "Cherie" Janke, 68, of Pilot Rock, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Lake Oswego. She was born May 22, 1950, in Pendleton. Recitation of the rosary will be held Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary in Pendleton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Pilot Rock. Concluding service and burial will be at the Pilot Rock Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guest book at www.burnsmortuary.com.
