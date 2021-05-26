Benton City, Washington
Oct. 15, 1952 — May 22, 2021
Former Hermiston resident Mary E. Finn, 68, of Benton City, Washington, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Benton City. She was born Oct. 15, 1952, in Hot Springs, South Dakota. A private burial service will be at the Hermiston Cemetery.
