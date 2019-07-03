Heppner
Dec. 17, 1926 — June 29, 2019
Former longtime Pendleton resident Mary L. Ramey, 92, of Heppner, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Heppner. She was born Dec. 17, 1926, in Pendleton. Viewing will be held Monday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Funeral mass is Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pendleton. A graveside service follows at Olney Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
