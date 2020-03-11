Caldwell, Idaho
Dec. 13, 1937 - Jan. 24, 2020
Former longtime Hermiston resident Mary Louise Curren, 82, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Caldwell, Idaho. She was born Dec. 13, 1937, in Los Angeles. A celebration of life gathering will be held Saturday, March 14 from 2-5 p.m. at Maxwell Siding Pavilion, 255 N. First St., Hermiston. A private family burial will be at the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories of Mary with her family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
