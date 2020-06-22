Santa Monica, California
May 21, 1928 — May 23, 2020
Former Pendleton resident Mattlock Mark Mims, 92, of Santa Monica, California, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Santa Monica. He was born May 21, 1928, in Portland. A graveside service was held Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. View the obituary at https://www.legacy.com/amp/obituaries/latimes/196240593.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.