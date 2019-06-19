Weston
March 29, 2003 — June 11, 2019
Michael Curtis Newbold, 16, of Weston, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born March 29, 2003. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Weston-McEwen High School. Private burial was held at Weston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
