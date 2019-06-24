Heppner
May 1, 1948 — June 14, 2019
Michael D. "Mick" Kindle, 71, a lifetime Heppner resident, died Friday, June 14, 2019, in Portland. He was born May 1, 1948, in Colfax, Washington. A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 28 at 3 p.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, with a burial at a later date. A meal for friends and family will follow the service. Sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
