Bend
April 20, 1950 — July 8, 2020
Former longtime Heppner resident Michael G. Smith, 70, of Bend, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, as a result of a motorcycle accident near Sisters. He was born April 20, 1950, in Baker City. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 18 at 1 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. Sweeney Mortuary is in care of arrangements. Sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
