Hermiston
March 7, 1946-June 26, 2020
Michael J. 'Mickey' Easton, of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on March 7, 1946, in The Dalles, Oregon. He died on June 26, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 74.
A private family burial will be held in The Dalles, Oregon.
Please share memories of Mickey with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
