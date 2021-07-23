Mission
July 21, 2021
Michael L. Jones, 62, of Mission, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Boise. Dressing services were held Friday, July 23, at 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, Pendleton. Washat service followed at 7 p.m. at the Agency Longhouse. The Final Seven will begin Saturday, July 24, at 7 a.m. in the Agency Longhouse, followed by burial at Agency Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
